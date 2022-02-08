Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 278,454 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,454 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.14% of BrightView worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BrightView by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,793,000 after acquiring an additional 371,021 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in BrightView by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BV opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.40.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

