Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 110.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,363 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPRX. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

RPRX stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

