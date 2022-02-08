ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.80

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and traded as low as $20.19. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 60,260 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

