Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $6.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $151.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

