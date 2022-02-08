ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.22) price target on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.61) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on ASOS in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,281.43 ($57.90).

ASC stock opened at GBX 2,026 ($27.40) on Tuesday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.07). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,235.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,887.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.80), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,948,453.33).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

