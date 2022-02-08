AssetMark Financial (AMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $29.54.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 561.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

