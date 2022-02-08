AssetMark Financial (AMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AMK stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $29.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 561.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
AMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
