Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 566,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Assurant worth $89,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Assurant by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,129,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 3.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 664,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.90.

NYSE AIZ opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.30. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.