AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a £105 ($141.99) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($135.23) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.47) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.98) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($141.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.35).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,379 ($113.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,486.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,582.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £129.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.22. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.78).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

