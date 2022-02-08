AtriCure (ATRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 1.16. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $214,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,979 shares of company stock worth $502,656. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AtriCure by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AtriCure by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.