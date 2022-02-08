Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Autoliv by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Autoliv by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 88,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Autoliv by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after acquiring an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV opened at $101.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.21.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

