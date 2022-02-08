Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.
AUTL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $320.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.