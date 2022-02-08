Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

AUTL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $320.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 875,067 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 171,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 86,953 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

