AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of AvalonBay Communities worth $62,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $244.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.49 and a 52 week high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.06.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.