Aviva (LON:AV) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 469 ($6.34) to GBX 468 ($6.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.90) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.49) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 480.50 ($6.50).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 439.30 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 416.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 406.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 332.60 ($4.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 445.20 ($6.02). The stock has a market cap of £16.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($9,153.71). Also, insider Martin Strobel bought 40,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($213,116.97).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

