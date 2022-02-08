Aviva (LON:AV) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 469 ($6.34) to GBX 468 ($6.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.90) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.49) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 480.50 ($6.50).
Shares of AV opened at GBX 439.30 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 416.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 406.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 332.60 ($4.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 445.20 ($6.02). The stock has a market cap of £16.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
