Axa S.A. Acquires 198,955 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 198,955 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.17% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $76,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,546 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,807,000 after acquiring an additional 185,523 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,038 shares of company stock worth $2,216,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $243.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

