Axa S.A. Acquires 97,886 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,886 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $58,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 18,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 29.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on A shares. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

NYSE A opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.