Axa S.A. Decreases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,951 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.26% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $64,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $15,911,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $108,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 349.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 37.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,189,000 after purchasing an additional 109,550 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.23.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,087 shares of company stock worth $20,696,516 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

