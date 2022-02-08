Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,974,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,278 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.29% of CNH Industrial worth $66,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $71,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.