Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of Stryker worth $73,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,602 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,792,000 after purchasing an additional 136,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $248.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.27. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

