Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 126.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,042 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $70,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 727,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,996,000 after buying an additional 198,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19,963.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.64 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.