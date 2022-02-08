Axa S.A. Has $57.84 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,899 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.50% of Dropbox worth $57,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 387,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $271,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,244 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $86,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,219 shares of company stock worth $1,688,418. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Dropbox stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

