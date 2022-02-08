Axa S.A. Has $58.80 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,387 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 1.19% of Tenable worth $58,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Tenable by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 236,396 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $272,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $1,170,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.