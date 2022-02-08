Axa S.A. Has $59.34 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Biogen worth $59,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.11 and its 200 day moving average is $275.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.73.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.