Axa S.A. Has $61.12 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $61,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

