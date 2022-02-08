Axa S.A. Has $71.70 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Axa S.A. cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.14% of Align Technology worth $71,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $500.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $574.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $639.20. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.09 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

