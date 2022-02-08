Axa S.A. Has $72.88 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260,040 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $72,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

