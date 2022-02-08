Axa S.A. Has $73.47 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.50% of Abiomed worth $73,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 63.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $289.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.04. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

