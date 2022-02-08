Axa S.A. Has $85.73 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,104 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $85,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

TJX opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

