Axa S.A. Has $88.92 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,595 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.44% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $88,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.10 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.