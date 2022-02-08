Axa S.A. Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 203.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,630 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of Capital One Financial worth $70,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF opened at $152.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.