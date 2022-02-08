Axa S.A. Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Amgen worth $90,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amgen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after buying an additional 106,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

AMGN opened at $223.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.29. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.