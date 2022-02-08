Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,414 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.22% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $72,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 425,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 129,913 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 48,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,364,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,874,000 after acquiring an additional 763,846 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $53.13 and a 1-year high of $76.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

