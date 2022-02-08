Axa S.A. Purchases 28,238 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Axa S.A. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.27% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $59,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $396.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,273 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $3,471,603.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,746 shares of company stock worth $11,691,712 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.20.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

