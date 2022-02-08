Axa S.A. Purchases 563,098 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 563,098 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of HP worth $73,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Amundi bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $173,097,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HP by 34.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $166,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

