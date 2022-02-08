Axa S.A. Sells 15,853 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $78,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 39,388.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.76 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.