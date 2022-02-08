Axa S.A. Sells 15,853 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $78,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 39,388.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.
NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.76 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.10.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
