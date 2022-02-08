Axa S.A. Sells 33,200 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Snap worth $70,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Snap by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,846,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,159,000 after acquiring an additional 263,547 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Snap by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 440,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 279,863 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

