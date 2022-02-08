Axa S.A. Trims Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 1.59% of Novanta worth $87,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Novanta during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Novanta by 77.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Novanta during the third quarter worth $84,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOVT opened at $139.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.06 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.07.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

