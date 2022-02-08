Axa S.A. Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,269 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.26% of Verisk Analytics worth $84,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 365.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $197.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

