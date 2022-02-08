Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €20.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €20.00 ($22.99) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.66) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.99) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.54) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.37) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.54) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.00 ($17.24).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €18.71 ($21.51) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €8.03 ($9.23) and a 1 year high of €18.97 ($21.80). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.