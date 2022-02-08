BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.73

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.65. BAE Systems shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 5,198 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,407 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.