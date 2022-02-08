Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,980 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 151.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,350 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

