Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.10 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €4.10 ($4.71) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.91) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.37) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.52) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.86 ($4.43).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.06) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.18).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

