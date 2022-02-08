Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.31

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and traded as high as $20.49. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 2,319 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 31.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

