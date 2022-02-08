Barclays Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €119.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €119.00 ($136.78) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($113.22) target price on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($136.78) target price on Vinci in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($131.03) target price on Vinci in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($120.69) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($125.29) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.94 ($126.36).

EPA:DG opened at €98.90 ($113.68) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €92.10 and a 200 day moving average of €91.18. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($79.93) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($102.07).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

