Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.31) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 258.25 ($3.49).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 205.35 ($2.78) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.42. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.98 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($151,522.52).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

