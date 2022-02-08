Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.63) to GBX 850 ($11.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.29) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.82) to GBX 780 ($10.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.95) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.28) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 810.80 ($10.96).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 625 ($8.45) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 592.80 ($8.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 889.55 ($12.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 696.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 691.08.

In other news, insider Mike Scott purchased 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($67,648.67).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.