Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €110.00 ($126.44) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($85.06) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($91.95) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($97.70) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($105.75) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($87.36) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.07 ($94.33).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS opened at €66.97 ($76.98) on Tuesday. Basf has a 1-year low of €57.06 ($65.59) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($83.77). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.