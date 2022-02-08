Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.280-$2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

NYSE BBWI opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.47. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.53.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.