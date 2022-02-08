Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) Stock Price Down 18.1%

Shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) were down 18.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 119,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 53,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51.
