BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $229.50

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 229.50 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 315.93 ($4.27). BBA Aviation shares last traded at GBX 314.80 ($4.26), with a volume of 4,341,842 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 314.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32. The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.80.
BBA Aviation Company Profile (LON:BBA)
