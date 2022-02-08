Beacon Trading Up 29.5% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000857 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $665,491.23 and $5,500.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00026099 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000156 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

